'Sex work bill is not canned, it's being enhanced'

The department of justice and correctional services says the draft bill to decriminalise sex work (Decrim Bill) has not been canned but is in the process of being enhanced.

Spokesperson Chrispin Phiri said without a framework to regulate the bill, it would make the Decrim Bill unconstitutional.

“We have been advised that without a regulatory framework we cannot go ahead with approving the bill as it would be unconstitutional and so that is what we will attending to.

“There will be a consultation process around what the regulatory framework should look like and then that will be added to the current bill; and so the bill has not been canned, it will be enhanced,” said Phiri.

However, Sisonke National Sex Workers Movement said it never received any communication about the decision to enhance the bill.

“The movement maintains its dissatisfaction at the level of indecisiveness of the country's leadership in addressing the decriminalising of sex work in SA following justice and correctional service minister Ronald Lamola's decision to can the Decrim Bill,” said the organisation's spokesperson Yonela Sinqu.

It has been two decades since the call for the decriminalisation of sex work in SA and the organisation says blatantly ignoring this call has cost the movement more lives at the hands of unscrupulous individuals posing as clients.

“The criminalisation of sex work has also encouraged some police officials to sexually and physically abuse our members and they (police officials) have not been brought to account for their actions. Our members have long lost confidence in the justice, including the safety and security, systems of this country. And this confidence can only be restored once sex work is decriminalised,” said Sinqu.

Sinqu said the department never communicated with the people or consulted them about the decision made after the bill was released for public comment last year in November with a deadline at the end of January.

“The sudden decision without consultation by minister Lamola to halt progress to decriminalise sex work is once more proving the lack of commitment to address GBVF; equal access to healthcare and justice; economic freedom and freedom of choice and association by our ruling party and its cabinet,” said Sinqu.

Addressing parliament on May 30, Lamola said the bill only deals with decriminalisation of sex workers and there is consideration of regulation as a second stage in the process.

“In preparing the bill for final approval by cabinet, concerns have been raised by the state law advisers that the bill may not pass constitutional muster if it does not also provide for the regulation of sex work. This view is supported by a legal opinion from a senior counsel,” said Lamola.

He said this meant they would be not be able to proceed with the bill at that moment.

“We will not be able to, at this point, proceed with the bill in its current form. We will therefore be engaging with role players and drafting provisions on the regulation of sex work so as to ensure that a revised bill is ready for introduction at the beginning of the next administration,” said Lamola.

