Rights body exposes lack of information to the elderly about Grant-in-Aid

Elderly people are still overlooked by the government and that many of them still do not know about the existence of the Grant-In-Aid.
The grant is a payment by the government to current social grant recipients who are unable to care for themselves, in order for them to pay someone to take care of them full-time. There are about 370,000 recipients of the R500 grant in the country. For one to qualify they must already be receiving older persons grant, a disability grant or a war veteran's grant.
Most importantly, one must be unable to care for themselves due to a physical or mental disability and require full-time assistance.
In its report entitled "This Government is Failing Me Too: South Africa Compounds Legacy of Apartheid for Older People" released on Tuesday, the Human Rights Watch said many elderly people were still marginalised.
The organisation interviewed more that 63 elderly people in the Eastern Cape, Gauteng and the Western Cape provinces and they found that despite 61 of them receiving the elderly social grant, few of them had access to basic care and support services.
“This is not a surprising issue as it doesn’t only happen in this country but what makes SA unique with this particular problem is that we have an enabling environment [via legislation] and yet that is not reflected people on the ground; that is a paradox on its own,” said Nomathamsaqa Masiko-Mpaka, a researcher for the organisation's Africa division.
Bridget Sleaper, Human Rights Watch's senior researcher, said the reason that most elderly people don't know about the Grant-In-Aid was because they were often left to their own devices. She said some of them lived in hostels or are on the RDP waiting list, explaining their inadequate living environment.
"They’re mostly isolated from the communities and not updated or given the knowledge. She also said that sometimes they [elderly] are often told that they don’t qualify for the schemes or aids and are basically misinformed."
Rights body exposes lack of information to the elderly about Grant-in-Aid
Grant helps pensioners who need full-time care
Image: Antonio Muchave
