Judge orders MEC Maile to pay R15m to construction company

The high court has ordered Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC of infrastructure development, to pay over R15m to a company that was contracted by his department to build a hospital in Carletonville.
The department was hauled to the Johannesburg high court after failing to pay Makhado Project Management for work done.
Acting judge M Olivier ruled that if the department failed to pay the stipulated money to Makhado, the company would be entitled to approach the high court to declare Maile and the head of department Masabata Mutlaneng to be in contempt of court, and should be committed to imprisonment.
On June 2 2022, the company and the department entered into an agreement which resulted in the firm providing general building services, including renovations and repairs at the AngloGold hospital.
However, at some point during the project a payment dispute arose between Makhado and the department, which Makhado referred for adjudication.
The adjudicator who had been appointed to resolve the payment dispute found in favour of Makhado on September 21 2021.
This meant that the department was directed to pay Makhado about R15.3m plus value-added tax.
The department failed to comply with the adjudicator’s ruling, despite demand.
“The project was performed to completion by [Makhado] and a certificate of completion was issued by the adjudicator in a subsequent decision dated May 23 2022,” said Olivier.
“The agreement provides that the decision of the adjudicator is final and binding if neither party has within the period stipulated in the agreement notified the other party that it is dissatisfied with the decision of the adjudicator and intends to refer the matter to the ‘tribunal’.”
The department did not file a notice of dissatisfaction or give notice of any referral or review, making the adjudicator’s ruling final and binding on both parties.
“[Makhado] sought enforcement of the adjudicator’s decision. The [department] oppose(d) the application.”
The department told the court that it had advised Makhado on February 15 2022 that proceedings had been instituted in terms of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against the applicant and 16 others.
The department in the SIU proceedings had alleged that Makhado and other service providers overcharged it and were, as a result, overpaid.
“According to the [department], the costs of the construction project had ballooned from an initial R50m, to over R588m. The SIU seeks to declare the agreements, including the agreement on which this application is based, invalid in terms of [the law],” read the court document.
The department also said it was further seeking an order against Makhado to repay an alleged overcharge in the amount of just over R34.1m.
“The department gave notice to oppose the matter on 4 January 2022, however, it failed to file their answering affidavit within the prescribed period. The application was subsequently placed on the unopposed roll.”
Olivier also ruled that either Maile or Mutlaneng should pay Makhado immediately upon service of an order of court an amount of R68,129.45 (plus interest of 7.25% per annum from September 2021) in respect of the adjudicator’s fees which Makhado had paid on behalf of both the public servants.
Judge orders MEC Maile to pay R15m to construction company
Hospital project performed to completion
Image: GALLO IMAGES/SHARON SERETLO
The high court has ordered Lebogang Maile, the Gauteng MEC of infrastructure development, to pay over R15m to a company that was contracted by his department to build a hospital in Carletonville.
The department was hauled to the Johannesburg high court after failing to pay Makhado Project Management for work done.
Acting judge M Olivier ruled that if the department failed to pay the stipulated money to Makhado, the company would be entitled to approach the high court to declare Maile and the head of department Masabata Mutlaneng to be in contempt of court, and should be committed to imprisonment.
On June 2 2022, the company and the department entered into an agreement which resulted in the firm providing general building services, including renovations and repairs at the AngloGold hospital.
However, at some point during the project a payment dispute arose between Makhado and the department, which Makhado referred for adjudication.
The adjudicator who had been appointed to resolve the payment dispute found in favour of Makhado on September 21 2021.
This meant that the department was directed to pay Makhado about R15.3m plus value-added tax.
The department failed to comply with the adjudicator’s ruling, despite demand.
“The project was performed to completion by [Makhado] and a certificate of completion was issued by the adjudicator in a subsequent decision dated May 23 2022,” said Olivier.
“The agreement provides that the decision of the adjudicator is final and binding if neither party has within the period stipulated in the agreement notified the other party that it is dissatisfied with the decision of the adjudicator and intends to refer the matter to the ‘tribunal’.”
The department did not file a notice of dissatisfaction or give notice of any referral or review, making the adjudicator’s ruling final and binding on both parties.
“[Makhado] sought enforcement of the adjudicator’s decision. The [department] oppose(d) the application.”
The department told the court that it had advised Makhado on February 15 2022 that proceedings had been instituted in terms of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) against the applicant and 16 others.
The department in the SIU proceedings had alleged that Makhado and other service providers overcharged it and were, as a result, overpaid.
“According to the [department], the costs of the construction project had ballooned from an initial R50m, to over R588m. The SIU seeks to declare the agreements, including the agreement on which this application is based, invalid in terms of [the law],” read the court document.
The department also said it was further seeking an order against Makhado to repay an alleged overcharge in the amount of just over R34.1m.
“The department gave notice to oppose the matter on 4 January 2022, however, it failed to file their answering affidavit within the prescribed period. The application was subsequently placed on the unopposed roll.”
Olivier also ruled that either Maile or Mutlaneng should pay Makhado immediately upon service of an order of court an amount of R68,129.45 (plus interest of 7.25% per annum from September 2021) in respect of the adjudicator’s fees which Makhado had paid on behalf of both the public servants.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos