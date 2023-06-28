Joburg to pay R7m to woman blinded by fall into manhole
Claimant on way to celebrate 16th birthday
The high court in Johannesburg has awarded R7m in damages to a woman who suffered severe head injuries during pregnancy and became permanently blind after she fell into an open manhole.
The victim, referred to as TN, took the City of Joburg to court after sustaining the injuries on August 24 2019, which is her birthday. ..
Joburg to pay R7m to woman blinded by fall into manhole
Claimant on way to celebrate 16th birthday
The high court in Johannesburg has awarded R7m in damages to a woman who suffered severe head injuries during pregnancy and became permanently blind after she fell into an open manhole.
The victim, referred to as TN, took the City of Joburg to court after sustaining the injuries on August 24 2019, which is her birthday. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos