South Africa

Joburg to pay R7m to woman blinded by fall into manhole

Claimant on way to celebrate 16th birthday

28 June 2023 - 07:00

The high court in Johannesburg has awarded R7m in damages to a woman who suffered severe head injuries during pregnancy and became permanently blind after she fell into an open manhole.

The victim, referred to as TN, took the City of Joburg to court after sustaining the injuries on August 24 2019, which is her birthday. ..

