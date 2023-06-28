IN PICS | Diepsloot residents continue with protests

The residents of Diepsloot have resumed their protest action.

The protest comes after a deadline set by the Diepsloot Community Forum and church leaders for President Cyril Ramaphosa to intervene in the on-going crises which has gripped the township was missed.

The wave of violence in Diepsloot was triggered by the death of former community policing forum leader John Makola who was gunned down two weeks ago when he was responding to a call for help from a shopkeeper who was being robbed.

In his address to the crowd and media, protest leader Lefa Nkala said the community would not allow anyone to stop them from protesting.

"We are burning tyres because we are speaking their language but we've got our own language as people from this township. Diepsloot is ours and as they have lined up to stop us from passing that space, we will go to them and tell them that we won't do certain things but they should allow us to continue,' he said.