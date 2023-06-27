Organisation calls for boycott of Durban July as 'celebration of British culture' which drains public money

Reacting to the viral post on Tuesday, Phili condemned Umsinsi Wokuzimilela using the DCCI brand to advance an agenda in which they do not believe. She said they would seek legal advice to formally deal with this.
The Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) has distanced itself from alleged plans to sabotage the Hollywoodbets Durban July on Saturday.
This follows the distribution of a poster by KwaZulu-Natal civic group Umsinsi Wokuzimilela calling for a boycott of the renowned horse racing and social event.
Umsinsi Wokuzimilela said the event was a “cultural celebration of the British” they were not against, but they were opposed to the “crisis-ridden” KZN government and, in particular eThekwini municipality, spending public funds in support of it.
Xolani Dube, political analyst and a “friend” of Umsinsi, who came with up with idea for a boycott of the event, claimed history has shown government officials would use the event as a vehicle for corruption using public funds.
“Our plea is with the business sector in our province to have morals and ethics and side with the interests of the poor. They must dissociate themselves with the eThekwini municipality brand during the event and isolate the government officials, including the premier, mayor and MECs, from being dignitaries or receiving VVIP treatment. They must not be allowed to hand over any awards,” said Dube.
The poster features images of some of the most influential people in the business sector, including DCCI CEO Palesa Phili.
Reacting to the viral post on Tuesday, Phili condemned Umsinsi Wokuzimilela using the DCCI brand to advance an agenda in which they do not believe. She said they would seek legal advice to formally deal with this.
“It is unethical to use any organisation's image or brand without their consent, particularly for an initiative we do not support. As the chamber we are consulting with our legal team to address this with the organisation directly, and to formally distance our brand from the boycott led by the Msinsi Wokuzimilela organisation,” she said.
She said the chamber was in full support of the event as it would have a positive effect on the economy of the province.
“International sporting events provide an array of economic benefits and can be catalysts to position KZN as an international and domestic destination of choice through appropriate marketing and the development of tourism products and services. Executed at the highest levels, international sporting events play a strong role in attracting investment into KwaZulu-Natal.”
Phili said the weekend-long event of sports, business and entertainment festivities will attract tourists, provide casual jobs, at the very least, and provide a much-needed boost in the KZN economy.
“As a result of this event, the city has the potential to experience a surge of demand for accommodation, transport, banking, restaurants, and catering right through to entertainment and other tourism attractions,” she said.
“The Hollywoodbets Durban July is expected to attract 50,000 attendees, generate a direct spend of close to R65m, contribute R430m to GDP and create 1,500 job opportunities.”
She said the province would get exposure which would benefit especially the tourism and retail industries and their value chains.
“This is what the economy of eThekwini needs, especially since our city is going through a tough economic time. The Durban Chamber believes the Durban July is a crucial sporting event for Durban, as it has historically proven to be able to create a multiplier effect through stimulation of our local economy,” she said.
Phili said the Durban July was a private event whose trickle-down effect was positive for the city and its citizens.
“This event plays a huge role in providing temporary employment, particularly for the youth, and we welcome any employment opportunities as this contributes to the economy. It also plays a huge role in the upliftment of communities,” she said.
On the controversial poster featuring business leaders, including Phili, Umsinsi Wokuzimilela said there was nothing harmful about the poster. It said it was a call to action for business leaders to “take a stand against corruption”.
“These are leaders of society and we are calling them to action. When you accept to be a leader of society, you must accept the responsibility that comes with it. They must not lead if they don’t want to accept the responsibility.”
The controversial group has been vocal about its aim to “hold politicians to account”.
Their methods have included “unannounced visits” to the homes of political leaders including KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube and former eThekwini deputy mayor Philani Mavundla.
They were also alleged to have stormed the house of eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.
