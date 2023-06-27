A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive, south of the city, at about 6.30am.
He said police were on the scene when paramedics arrived.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early thirties who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.
She showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.
The motive for the shooting has not been established.
“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Durban woman shot dead while driving to work
Image: ALS Paramedics
A Durban woman succumbed to a gunshot wound to her head after she came under attack while on her way to work on Tuesday morning.
Garrith Jamieson of ALS Paramedics said the incident occurred on Edwin Swales Drive, south of the city, at about 6.30am.
He said police were on the scene when paramedics arrived.
“Paramedics quickly assessed the female believed to be in her early thirties who had sustained a gunshot wound to her head.
She showed no signs of life and was declared dead at the scene.
The motive for the shooting has not been established.
“At this stage the events leading up to the incident are unknown, however SAPS were on the scene and will be investigating further,” said Jamieson.
TimesLIVE
Granny, children killed as man guns down family in Mpumalanga
Police officer injured in shootout with cable thieves
WATCH | CCTV captures alleged state witness 'execution'
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos