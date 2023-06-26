Protesters in Diepkloof, Soweto, have barricaded parts of the N12 east and N1 north with burning tyres.
The hostel dwellers are protesting over better service delivery such as houses and water.
They later went on the rampage, damaging cars. The window of a car belonging to SowetanLIVE was damaged after being hit by a bottle thrown by the protestors.
The protesters looted a beer truck earlier.#SowetanLIVE#Soweto#DiepkloofVideo : Antonio Muchave pic.twitter.com/9bZV9SRO4U— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 26, 2023
They hostel dwellers clashed with the police, pelting them with stones, bricks and beer bottles.
The #Diepkloof hostel residents clashed with police officers are complaining and demanding water, housing and other service delivery matters.#SowetanLIVE#ProtestVideo : @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/tpsd0gV7x6— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 26, 2023
This is the third time in a month that Diepkloof residents have been protesting at the same spot.
#Protesters throw stones and empty beer bottles at police officers who are firing rubber bullets and tear gas to disperse the crowd in #Diepkloof in Johannesburg.Video : @Koena_xM pic.twitter.com/wEPVxQWSlV— Sowetan LIVE (@SowetanLIVE) June 26, 2023
WATCH | Ongoing protest in Diepkloof
Diepkloof residents are striking for the third time this month
Image: Antonio Muchave
