South Africa

WATCH | Ongoing protest in Diepkloof

Diepkloof residents are striking for the third time this month

By Koketso Ratsatsi - 26 June 2023 - 14:06
Police monitoring the protest in Diepkloof.
Image: Antonio Muchave

Protesters in Diepkloof, Soweto, have barricaded parts of the N12 east and N1 north with burning tyres.

The hostel dwellers are protesting over better service delivery such as houses and water.

They later went on the rampage, damaging cars. The window of a car belonging to SowetanLIVE was damaged after being hit by a bottle thrown by the protestors.

They hostel dwellers clashed with the police, pelting them with stones, bricks and beer bottles.

This is the third time in a month that Diepkloof residents have been protesting at the same spot.

