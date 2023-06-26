The family of a 38-year-old Limpopo man who died allegedly at the hands of two police officers says he was suspected of stealing a cellphone.
Lucky Tshikhwama from Mohodi ga Manthantha village, outside Dendron in Molemole local municipality, died inside a Mogwadi police station holding cell a day after he was arrested at his home by two cops. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) in Limpopo has arrested two police sergeants, who are set to appear in court today in connection with the death.
Lucky’s younger sister, Rudzani Tshikhwama, 35, said two police officers arrested her brother at home on June 5 after accusing him of stealing a cellphone from a local shebeen.
“Two police officers came to our home at 10am and asked my mother where my brother was. My mother told them that he was in the house and called him, and that’s when they left with him,” said Tshikhwama. She said the next day the family learnt from Ipid investigators about Lucky’s death in the police cells.
“We were devastated because Lucky left very healthy and didn’t show any signs of illness. The postmortem results came and showed that my brother died from internal bleeding,” she said.
Two cops in court after cellphone suspect dies
Two officers face murder charges
Image: Supplied
Limpopo cops arrested after man dies in custody
Tshikhwama said the family suspected that Lucky was beaten to death by the two officers.
“We seek justice for Lucky and we want the two officers sent to jail. Even suspects who are accused of rape and murder don’t get killed by police officers. Instead, they have their days in court. Why didn’t my brother get treated like a criminal wanted for serious crime?” asked Tshikhwama.
She said Lucky’s death has cut deep and her mother was struggling to come to terms with her son’s untimely departure.
“My mother blames herself for calling Lucky to come out of the house when police were looking for him. She said had she told the police he was not at home he might still be alive,” she said.
Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu confirmed the arrest of the two officers. “They will appear at Mogwadi periodic court on charges of murder, assault with grievous bodily harm and defeating the ends of justice,” said Raburabu.
In its previous financial year, the Ipid investigated 410 deaths as a result of police action.
