South Africa

Cops fire teargas and rubber bullets to disperse crowd

Diepkloof protesters stone police, media vehicles after looting alcohol

By Koena Mashale - 26 June 2023 - 15:19
Diepkloof hostel residents fight the police during their service delivery protest in Soweto.
Image: ANTONIO MUCHAVE

Soweto’s Chris Hani Road was blockaded while several vehicles were pelted with stones by service delivery protesters in Diepkloof on Monday. 

The protest began quietly in the morning with little police presence, however, the situation went pear-shaped around midday when residents, who were mostly from hostels, started blocking the main road, which affected traffic.  

Upon noticing the situation the police vans and two nyalas approached the area and protestors started throwing stones and beer bottles at the police. The police fired teargas and rubber bullets to disperse the crowd.

A few residents fled to the hostels while others continued to throw stones at the police. The passenger side of Sowetan’s vehicle was also hit with a rock while it was parked. A few cars belonging to other media houses were also damaged. 

Community leader Sbongiseni Khoza said the violence was unexpected and uncalled for.

“They [protesters] were very welcoming of the media in the morning and really understood that we do need the media to help us, so I just don’t understand why they turned against you and damaged the vehicles,” Khoza told Sowetan.

Khoza said one of the reasons that may have triggered the violence is the alcohol residents had  looted from a truck earlier in the day.

“First of all they are all not sober at the moment and secondly they are angry at the state of their living situation. We’re very sorry for the damage they did against journalists.”

