Sally Motlana, who died on Saturday, has been hailed as an activist who fought for her community.
Motlana, the former wife of the late Dr Nthato Motlana, was concerned about how black people were struggling but had hope that one day things would change for the better. The former teacher, who died at the age of 96, became ill on Wednesday after complaining about headaches. She then collapsed and became unconscious. She was taken to Milpark Hospital where she fell into a coma and died on Saturday morning.
When Sowetan visited her home in Dube, Soweto, many cars were parked outside. Her son, Nthato defined her as a strong woman who kept the community of Dube together. He said his mother was also passionate about education.
“Mom was very strong but she started being weak and frail after celebrating her 94th birthday. She started using a wheelchair. But mentally she was still sharp. She still enjoyed reading and going to the bank to withdraw money by herself.”
Motlana was born in Mapulaneng in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga and she met her late husband in Sophiatown, where she was living and studying at Father Trevor Huddleston’s church. Her husband was studying at Wits University.
When the couple moved to Soweto, Motlana focused on the family businesses and later became an activist.
“We were young when we used to see police arrest her in the middle of the night. I started being conscious about her struggle activity. My sister would be the one who ran things. There were days where both our parents would be detained. But my mother believed in education and always preached that you should not lose hope. I want her to be remembered for that,” said Nthato.
Activist Sally Motlana reflected the history of our struggle
Mam Sally was a 'fearless and resolute opponent of oppression'
Image: Supplied
Sally Motlana, who died on Saturday, has been hailed as an activist who fought for her community.
Motlana, the former wife of the late Dr Nthato Motlana, was concerned about how black people were struggling but had hope that one day things would change for the better. The former teacher, who died at the age of 96, became ill on Wednesday after complaining about headaches. She then collapsed and became unconscious. She was taken to Milpark Hospital where she fell into a coma and died on Saturday morning.
When Sowetan visited her home in Dube, Soweto, many cars were parked outside. Her son, Nthato defined her as a strong woman who kept the community of Dube together. He said his mother was also passionate about education.
“Mom was very strong but she started being weak and frail after celebrating her 94th birthday. She started using a wheelchair. But mentally she was still sharp. She still enjoyed reading and going to the bank to withdraw money by herself.”
Motlana was born in Mapulaneng in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga and she met her late husband in Sophiatown, where she was living and studying at Father Trevor Huddleston’s church. Her husband was studying at Wits University.
When the couple moved to Soweto, Motlana focused on the family businesses and later became an activist.
“We were young when we used to see police arrest her in the middle of the night. I started being conscious about her struggle activity. My sister would be the one who ran things. There were days where both our parents would be detained. But my mother believed in education and always preached that you should not lose hope. I want her to be remembered for that,” said Nthato.
Ramaphosa hails late Mam Motlana as a 'fearless and resolute' opponent of oppression
Motlana also travelled the world with the National Council of Churches of SA, working with the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu, discouraging international companies from investing in SA. She went on to serve as president of the Black Housewives League for 20 years.
President Cyril Ramaphosa said South Africans should pay tribute to Motlana by emulating her legacy of activism.
“Under Mam Motlana’s leadership, the ANC Youth League undertook a number of development projects in education and food security in communities around Limpopo and Soweto,” Ramaphosa said.
“We are mourning the loss of a stalwart whose extended lifetime is a canvas of the history of our struggle.
“Mam Motlana was a fearless and resolute opponent of oppression, and a deeply spiritual and empathetic builder and organiser of communities who suffered under apartheid,” said Ramaphosa
Motlana will be buried on Monday, July 3 and the service will take place at All Saints Anglican Church in Fourways. Her memorial service will take place on Thursday, June 29 at St Mary’s Anglican Church in Orlando East, Soweto.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos