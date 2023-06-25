×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

North West police uncover dagga cultivation plant and lab

25 June 2023 - 13:37
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
The dagga production plant police discovered
The dagga production plant police discovered
Image: SAPS

Police uncovered a dagga cultivation plant and laboratory at a plot near Brits in North West on Friday.

North West police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the team, acting on a search and seizure warrant, found a 36-year-old man at the premises.

“The man allegedly confirmed that he is renting the place. Police discovered a dagga cultivation warehouse consisting of a number of rooms. 

“Dagga plants at various stages of cultivation and other products with an estimated street value of R760,000 were confiscated.” 

They said 18 lights, 11 fans, battery, two gas bottles, an air conditioner, chemicals, two machines, a laptop and a cellphone were also confiscated.

Mokgwabone said the man is expected to appear in court on Monday.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Sello Kwena said police will continue “to rid communities of drugs through arrests like this one”.

TimesLIVE

Eswatini man bust 'smuggling' dagga into SA

An Eswatini national was bust by South African border police at Oshoek, Mpumalanga with luggage allegedly containing more than 11kg of dagga.
News
2 weeks ago

IN PICS | SANDF recovers dagga worth over R2m in KZN

An undocumented Eswatini national was taken for questioning after a dagga plantation of almost half a hectare, with goods weighing 500kg at an ...
News
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

US Coast Guard says missing submersible imploded
Debris field found by Titanic during search for missing submersible