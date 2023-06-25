DA gives former EC leader notice of suspension after post calling Helen Zille a 'racist'

The DA in the Eastern Cape has served its former leader Nqaba Bhanga notice of suspension from all official activities pending an investigation into claims he brought the party into disrepute.

Bhanga publicly labelled the party's federal chair Helen Zille, a “racist” and claimed she was working with the ANC to oust him from his former leadership position.

In a statement on Sunday, the DA said after receiving the notice of intention to suspend him, Bhanga will have 48 hours to respond in writing with reasons why he should not be suspended.