Two, including teen boy, killed as bullets fly in Bethelsdorp

Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been killed in suspected gang violence in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
The teen is believed to have been caught in the crossfire, while the second victim, aged 25, was believed to have been targeted. A third person escaped with injuries.
The incident happened on Thursday night.
“At about 6.15pm, police attended to a complaint of shooting in Lawrence Erasmus Drive in Bloemendal where two males were found lying on the ground. One male, Justin Malgas, aged 25, was deceased. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the other victim, aged 26, sustained a gunshot wound to his head and arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment. The third victim, Kurtley Rossouw, aged 14, was also shot in his back. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital,” said Col Priscilla Naidu.
Police believe Malgas, who was with two other men was the target.
It is alleged they were walking in Lawrence Erasmus Drive when shots were fired at them from a Silver Renault vehicle, hitting two of them.
Malgas died at the scene while the second victim was wounded and taken to hospital. The third man managed to run away.
“The incident is gang related and the provincial organised crime investigations are investigating two counts of murder and one attempted murder case,” said Naidu.
Police have since called for the public's assistance in the investigation.
“Anyone who can assist in the investigation in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3010 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene condemned the incident.
“It is sad when children become victims of crime. It is not only gang members that are shot but innocent bystanders and law abiding citizens also pay the price due to gang violence. I urge the communities not to turn a ‘blind eye’ to these serious crimes, instead work with us to ensure that these criminals are put behind bars where they belong,” Mene said.
TimesLIVE
Two, including teen boy, killed as bullets fly in Bethelsdorp
Image: 123RF
Two people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been killed in suspected gang violence in Bethelsdorp, Eastern Cape police said on Friday.
The teen is believed to have been caught in the crossfire, while the second victim, aged 25, was believed to have been targeted. A third person escaped with injuries.
The incident happened on Thursday night.
“At about 6.15pm, police attended to a complaint of shooting in Lawrence Erasmus Drive in Bloemendal where two males were found lying on the ground. One male, Justin Malgas, aged 25, was deceased. He sustained multiple gunshot wounds while the other victim, aged 26, sustained a gunshot wound to his head and arm. He was taken to hospital for treatment. The third victim, Kurtley Rossouw, aged 14, was also shot in his back. He succumbed to his injuries while on his way to hospital,” said Col Priscilla Naidu.
Police believe Malgas, who was with two other men was the target.
It is alleged they were walking in Lawrence Erasmus Drive when shots were fired at them from a Silver Renault vehicle, hitting two of them.
Malgas died at the scene while the second victim was wounded and taken to hospital. The third man managed to run away.
“The incident is gang related and the provincial organised crime investigations are investigating two counts of murder and one attempted murder case,” said Naidu.
Police have since called for the public's assistance in the investigation.
“Anyone who can assist in the investigation in tracing the suspects to contact SAPS Bethelsdorp on 041 404 3010 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or the nearest police station. All information is confidential, and callers may remain anonymous,” Naidu said.
Provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene condemned the incident.
“It is sad when children become victims of crime. It is not only gang members that are shot but innocent bystanders and law abiding citizens also pay the price due to gang violence. I urge the communities not to turn a ‘blind eye’ to these serious crimes, instead work with us to ensure that these criminals are put behind bars where they belong,” Mene said.
TimesLIVE
Hi-tech 'ears' and drones to pinpoint gang violence in Cape Town
Girls as young as eight lured into gangsterism
Westbury ‘volatile’, ‘no-go zone’ after alleged gang leader gunned down
Violent crime, city complaints and foul language are the lot of this councillor
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos