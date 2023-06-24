A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a Mahamba border post police sergeant who was shot at his Piet Retief home in February.
The officer managed to call a friend who rushed him to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
“Three suspects, including the late sergeant's wife, were later arrested by the Secunda serious organised crime investigation unit. Through further investigation, it was detected that the late sergeant's wife was in contact with a man from Ermelo and it was also discovered that the suspect's motor vehicle was used when the sergeant was shot,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“The suspect was then traced and found at Ermelo hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect was arrested and placed under police guard. His cellphone was seized for further investigation and he's expected to appear in court once he has recovered,” Mogale added.
TimesLIVE
Another suspect arrested for police officer's murder
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
A 40-year-old man was arrested on Friday in connection with the murder of a Mahamba border post police sergeant who was shot at his Piet Retief home in February.
The officer managed to call a friend who rushed him to hospital, but he was later pronounced dead.
“Three suspects, including the late sergeant's wife, were later arrested by the Secunda serious organised crime investigation unit. Through further investigation, it was detected that the late sergeant's wife was in contact with a man from Ermelo and it was also discovered that the suspect's motor vehicle was used when the sergeant was shot,” said Hawks spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale.
“The suspect was then traced and found at Ermelo hospital with gunshot wounds. The suspect was arrested and placed under police guard. His cellphone was seized for further investigation and he's expected to appear in court once he has recovered,” Mogale added.
TimesLIVE
Investigator's killing derails Mdlalose case
KwaZulu-Natal man guilty of killing a policeman at a roadblock in Durban
Three off-duty police officers attacked in separate incidents — one killed
Second suspect nabbed for Mpumalanga traffic police chief murder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos