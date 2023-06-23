“However, certain individuals ... are using mafia-style tactics to hijack construction sites, demanding tenders from contractors and subcontractors on major infrastructure projects. This is impacting negatively on the implementation of construction projects and the economic growth of the country.
Zikalala said this was unacceptable and an affront to democracy.
Government has tasked the South African Police Service’s organised crime investigations detective services and serious organised crime unit within the directorate for priority crime investigations to urgently look into the matter. A national forum has been established to co-ordinate such cases.
Zikalala said reports from the police revealed that 682 cases are being investigated, with 702 arrests made.
“We welcome this progress as it will send a clear message that criminality will not be tolerated. According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, the disruption and blockages of construction sites cost the economy more than R68bn before the pandemic in 186 projects.
"The state cannot afford to be weak and must have the ability and capability to address extortion by expanding its networks. No business must be complicit and carved into submission [by] these criminal acts. We must not make crime pay."
Zikalala warns construction mafias delaying projects in KZN
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Minister of public works and infrastructure Sihle Zikalala has issued a stern warning to construction mafias hindering the progress of projects in KwaZulu-Natal.
Speaking outside the Durban high court during a visit to the province on Friday, Zikalala said criminality will not be tolerated.
The courthouse is being renovated and there have been delays due to illegal occupation and hijacking of the site by "criminals" and gangs that are extorting money from contractors, the minister said.
The site is under heavy protection, resulting in unbudgeted costs, he added.
'Hugely inflated prices': Sihle Zikalala decries cost of ministerial home upgrades
“We wish to clearly state that the government is committed to supporting business people who want to get involved in the built-environment sector and do business. Those who want to benefit from the construction value chain as business people will be supported and we are enforcing that through regulations.
“However, certain individuals ... are using mafia-style tactics to hijack construction sites, demanding tenders from contractors and subcontractors on major infrastructure projects. This is impacting negatively on the implementation of construction projects and the economic growth of the country.
Zikalala said this was unacceptable and an affront to democracy.
Government has tasked the South African Police Service’s organised crime investigations detective services and serious organised crime unit within the directorate for priority crime investigations to urgently look into the matter. A national forum has been established to co-ordinate such cases.
Zikalala said reports from the police revealed that 682 cases are being investigated, with 702 arrests made.
“We welcome this progress as it will send a clear message that criminality will not be tolerated. According to the Global Initiative Against Transnational Organised Crime, the disruption and blockages of construction sites cost the economy more than R68bn before the pandemic in 186 projects.
"The state cannot afford to be weak and must have the ability and capability to address extortion by expanding its networks. No business must be complicit and carved into submission [by] these criminal acts. We must not make crime pay."
IN PICS | KZN Cogta MEC Sihle Zikalala visits flood victims
The minister said his department has set a new bar to ensure projects are planned, executed on time and implemented within budget.
This is vital, as projects such as the high court are used by government departments to deliver services to citizens, Zikalala said.
“Having toured this facility, we are satisfied that despite the many delays it has experienced, it is now progressing very well. The project is now standing at 45% towards completion. We [aim] to get this project completed and handed over to the department of justice and correctional services by September 2025."
He added that it was among 20 projects being undertaken on behalf of the KwaZulu-Natal government.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos