SACC slams lack of action on state capture report
A year on, no notable progress has been made
Image: Alet Pretorius
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) says it is appalling that little has been done to hold accountable people implicated in the Zondo Commission of Inquiry report, saying progress in prosecuting corrupt individuals has been disappointingly slow.
The SACC made the scathing remarks on Thursday as the country marked the first anniversary since Chief Justice Raymond Zondo handed over the final part of state capture commission report.
According to a recent report by the elite crime-busting unit Hawks, only two cases have been concluded, resulting in suspended sentences for non-high-ranking officials.
While addressing a colloquium hosted by the Human Sciences Research Council in Pretoria on Thursday, Zondo said there was a need to establish a permanent commission of inquiry to hold MPs, the president and ministers accountable regarding allegations of corruption, with an aim to prevent another state capture disaster.
Zondo calls for permanent state capture inquiry to hold MPs to account
SACC general secretary Malusi Mpumlwana said: “Given that it’s been a whole year to the day since the final submission of that weighty report was made public, it is appalling that so little has been achieved in response to such a seminal report, which cost the nation close to a billion rand.
“Even though the report doesn’t encompass all levels of corruption, the commission’s hearings were a deep dive into understanding the extent of corruption in our government institutions, and its nefarious collaboration with the private sector.
“Of the several very significant recommendations, the SACC is particularly concerned that there have been no serious convictions against any senior personnel fingered in the report.”
Mpumlwana said the SACC had written to the National Prosecuting Authority for clarity on the lack of prosecutions.
“The prosecuting authority and investigating institutions must act swiftly, and transparently, and ensure robust cases against the culprits.
“We can accept that there is much work to be done, however, the pace at which these recommendations are being implemented, and the lack of frequent updates in terms of actions taken and milestones achieved is worrisome and needs immediate attention,” he said.
He implored all relevant state institutions to act with urgency in implementing the recommendations made by the six-part report, in order to hasten the resolution of the issue of corruption and state capture.
“We call on the public of SA to take ownership of the fight against corruption and use the Zondo commission report as an important step in that fight, and not to let go of the necessary pressure to hold government accountable for the execution of the recommendations.
“Even though the report does not encompass all levels of corruption, the commission’s hearings were a deep dive into understanding the extent of corruption in our government institutions, and its nefarious collaboration with the private sector.
He said the report made recommendations that offered workable solutions to the issues of the mismanagement of public funds, stabilising the procurement practices in public institutions by tightening systems and weeding out the perpetrators of corruption, establishing a safer environment for whistleblowers and public officers acting in good faith, among other measures.
“A year on today, none of this is currently in place, and the promise of the government from the minister of justice to have measures before the nation by the end of June 2023 is that on which our eyes are now to be fixed. We call on the public to carefully review what will emerge to establish how comprehensive it will be.”
Mpumlwana said a major area of concern was that of a protection regime for whistleblowers.
“A comprehensive protection of whistleblowers should include protecting them, their identities and their families; protecting them from physical harm, intimidation and death.
"This should not await their being declared trial witnesses, for people are killed way before any indictment is prepared. We call for the establishment of a special whistleblower support fund to ensure that whistleblowers do not lose their livelihoods and personal dignity.”
Zondo said he did not think there could be anything that could prevent people from continuing with state capture. “We should be able to identify it [state capture] as soon as there are signs and deal with it,” said Zondo.
Zondo said he did not believe there was any change in parliament from what it was [when President Jacob Zuma was in office] that would prevent state capture from taking place.
sibanyonim@sowetan.co.za
