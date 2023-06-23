Rand Water has experienced several power failures and power dips at Vereeniging's Zuikerbosch water treatment plant and at the Palmiet, Eikenhof and Mapleton booster pumping stations.
This led to reduced bulk supply to Johannesburg Water on Thursday, affecting various towers and reservoirs.
Johannesburg Water said the technical challenges at the Vereeniging purification works resulted in a reduction of water supply by 30% to the Eikenhof pump station.
The delayed affect may be noted in a reduction of water supply to various Johannesburg Water reservoirs and towers.
The entity was monitoring the Roodepoort/Randburg systems, including direct feeds and Commando meter, which includes the Hursthill, Brixton and Crosby systems.
Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said in all the incidents power was restored quickly and they resumed pumping at full capacity.
Power failures and power dips reduce water supply in Johannesburg
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Johannesburg Water says systems are improving after power outage
“However, it is important to mention the system requires time to recover and some areas are likely to experience low water pressure.
“The system is recovering and Rand Water continues to monitor reservoir levels. We are in constant communication with our municipal customers,” she said.
Johannesburg Water said on Friday the affected areas included Blackheath, Linden, Pine Park, Roosevelt Park, Montgomery Park, Pierneef Park, Aldara Park, Montroux, Risidale, and Northcliff in Johannesburg north.
These areas will be without water from 7am until 5pm as the entity repairs a burst 375mm water pipe.
