I'm not obliged to contact anyone on Zep extension – Motsoaledi

Home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi says he had no obligation to consult communities on the extension of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (Zep).

Two weeks ago, Motsoaledi announced that the validity of Zep would be extended by six months from June 31 to December 31.

This led to the community of Marabastad, Tshwane, taking to the streets on Monday, saying they were not consulted about the extension.

Come December 31, Zimbabweans who have not applied for alternative permits like the spousal or work permits, could face deportation.

Community member Given Moraba, who was among protestors, said they were opposed to illegal immigrants who were selling drugs, engaged in prostitution and making illegal electricity connections, among other crimes.

“The problem with government is that they do not come into communities on the ground and ask them what is happening and how they feel about the decisions. They just act and forget that we are the ones that vote for them. We are going to elections next year,” Moraba warned.

He told Sowetan that it was the state’s duty to consult communities before implementing the law. “We, as communities, are the ones who voted for the ruling party and we deserve to be consulted [when laws are being implemented].”

But Motsoaledi hit back, saying he was not obliged to consult anyone when implementing the law.

“Can you imagine that anytime when the government has to take a decision in terms of the laws of the country, you go and consult the community. It is inconceivable. They [protestors] want to do what they want to do.

“The Zep was passed by cabinet under particular circumstances and I went to change it. I went to cabinet to get support. I can’t keep on rushing to [communities]. [I] must go to the [protestors or communities] and tell them what? Which communities must I consult on this issue?” he asked.

The department said it granted the extension following a flood of waiver applications from affected Zimbabwean nationals. There are 178,000 Zep holders in SA.

Motsoaledi said at the time of the extension that the department was receiving up to 1,500 waiver applications daily.

“If I say I’m going to consult communities, who do I actually call and where do I actually start? What do I tell them, that today I am signing this or I am passing this. Wouldn’t they [community members] say I have been elected and I must go and do my work?” asked Motsoaledi.

"This [implementing laws] is in my normal course of every day work. There are laws and I am following laws of the country which exist. When these laws were developed by parliament, there was public participation.

“The reason there was public participation when the laws were passed is because community members or the public must have their faith. Once the law is passed you can’t keep on rushing to people to ask. I am sure they will chase you [away] one day. [The protestors] must stop making me a scapegoat. I am just doing my work just like any other minister.”

Motsoaledi said local authorities should deal with the protestors. “It is no longer within my purview. It is something that police must deal with.”

Moraba said: “We are going to continue with the protests and whatever happens must happen. If we die, then so be it. If we go to prison, then so be it. There is no wrong action we are going to take. We want our brothers and sisters, especially those with a tertiary qualification, to get permanent jobs.”

