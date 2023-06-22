The online school admission applications’ closing date in Gauteng has been extended to July 21 to accommodate parents who prefer to submit documents at school premises.
The Gauteng department of education (GDE) said the application period was initially scheduled to close on July 14 but due to the parental concerns it had to be extended.
“The extension will give them an opportunity to submit documents after school recess, which is due to commence from June 23 until July 17. Parents now have until July 21 to apply and will be allowed to upload or submit documents until July 28,” said GDE spokesperson, Steve Mabona.
The online admissions systems has successfully processed over 400,000 applications since the start of the application period over a week ago.
“As of Thursday, June 22, a total of 408,714 applications were processed by the system. This amounts to 176,975 grade 1 applications and 231,739 grade 8 applications,” said Mabona.
Mabona said despite the extension, parents and guardians were still encouraged to apply by visiting www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to proceed with the application process.
“We encourage applicants who require assistance with applying or have any application-related enquiries to contact our call center on 0800 000 789 or WhatsApp us on 060 891 0361,” said the spokesperson.
“We have seen it fit to give parents and guardians more time to apply and upload or submit documents at schools. We are also proud of having processed over 400,000 applications within a week, this is a testament to our system’s improvement and the demand of the quality education which Gauteng offers,” said Gauteng education MEC Matome Chiloane.
Gauteng extends deadline for online admissions applications
‘We have seen it fit to give parents more time to apply’
Image: Gauteng department of education
