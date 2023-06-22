Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church devotees have begun gathering at King Dinizulu Park in Durban for their annual walk to Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The walk is also expected to attract political heavyweights, including ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and minister of sport, arts & culture Zizi Kodwa.
The eThekwini metro assured the public on Wednesday that safety would be guaranteed in the central business district as the devotees embark on their march.
Streets expected to be affected include Pixley kaSeme, Samora Machel and Masabalala Yengwa.
There is a strong presence from SAPS public order police.
The church's eBuhleni faction leader, Mduduzi Shembe, will lead the walk, which is expected to bring the coastal city to a standstill.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was grateful the church chose to move the peace walk to the city.
TimesLIVE
Durban streets to become sea of white for Nazareth prayer march
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
Thousands of Nazareth Baptist Church devotees have begun gathering at King Dinizulu Park in Durban for their annual walk to Moses Mabhida Stadium.
The walk is also expected to attract political heavyweights, including ANC provincial chairperson Siboniso Duma and minister of sport, arts & culture Zizi Kodwa.
The eThekwini metro assured the public on Wednesday that safety would be guaranteed in the central business district as the devotees embark on their march.
Streets expected to be affected include Pixley kaSeme, Samora Machel and Masabalala Yengwa.
There is a strong presence from SAPS public order police.
The church's eBuhleni faction leader, Mduduzi Shembe, will lead the walk, which is expected to bring the coastal city to a standstill.
eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda said he was grateful the church chose to move the peace walk to the city.
TimesLIVE
HRC in KZN to engage education and religious bodies on Shembe rights
R8m cost to host a million Shembe followers for KZN holy pilgrimage
Nazareth Baptist Church faction 'thankful' Sihle Zikalala has made way for others
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos