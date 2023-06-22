×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Boy removed from negligent mom raped at care home: Limpopo police

Suspect expected to appear in Modimolle court

By TimesLIVE - 22 June 2023 - 13:31
The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother. Stock photo.
The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF

A Modimolle child has been failed by his biological family and foster caregivers.

The eight-year-old boy was raped after being removed from a negligent mother.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Malesela Ledwaba said a 34-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday.

The child's circumstances were flagged with police when his school principal reported a grade 1 pupil was living in unhygienic conditions. An intervention was made with the mother to improve his living conditions but this was not done.

The minor was removed from his mother's care and taken to a place of safety at a children's home in Modimolle.

Subsequently, he was taken for medical examination because he displayed symptoms of sexual abuse. A forensic assessment obtained by police on Tuesday showed the child was raped on several occasions.

The suspect was expected to appear in the Modimolle magistrate’s court on Thursday on a charge of rape.

TimesLIVE

‘Violence in life of couple in baby rape, murder case’

Two days before a 36-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered his girlfriend’s eight-day-old baby, neighbours heard gunshots coming from the ...
News
7 hours ago

Thembisa, Benoni 'serial rapist' denied bail

The alleged Thembisa and Benoni serial rapist was on Tuesday denied bail by the Daveyton magistrate’s court.
News
1 day ago

Man convicted of raping two teenagers in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Benoni, has convicted Mozambican Anselma George Mahumane for the rape of two teenage girls, and for kidnapping ...
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
Diepsloot community protest over lack of police visibility and service delivery