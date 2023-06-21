×

Killed local leader fought crime at the forefront

Makola’s death triggers fiery community protest in Diepsloot

21 June 2023 - 06:44
Thulani Mbele Running Matters

Diepsloot crime-fighter John Makola left his family at home on Monday night last week after he received a frantic call from a shop owner who heard people banging on his door, shortly after locking up.

The former community policing forum (CPF) chairperson would later be shot by the robbers, who made off with R20,000 and some groceries...

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
