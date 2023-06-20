×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Three police generals accused of tampering with job interview scores

By TimesLive - 20 June 2023 - 13:28
Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, says Ipid. File photo.
Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, says Ipid. File photo.
Image: Gareth Wilson

Two retired SAPS generals and one serving general have been charged with corruption, the Independent Police Investigative Directorate says.

The trio were members of a selection panel responsible for the interview and recommendation of candidates for posts advertised in 2016, according to Ipid national spokesperson Robbie Raburabu.

“They are alleged to have agreed to tamper with the scoresheets which resulted in a different candidate being appointed, thus prejudicing the deserving candidate.”

The generals are due to appear in the Tshwane magistrate's court on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE

Sting operation catches KZN cop trying to ‘bribe’ colleague with R40k

A sting operation on Wednesday helped Limpopo police nab one of their own based in KwaZulu-Natal for corruption after she was allegedly caught trying ...
News
5 days ago

Three men hired by wife to kill her cop husband get jail for life

Three men who were hired by a woman to kill her husband have been sentenced.
News
6 days ago

Police arrest two cop-killer suspects

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a cop who was shot and killed while tracing a gang that had hijacked a truck.
News
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Diepsloot community protests over lack of police visibility and service delivery
Diepsloot community protest over lack of police visibility and service delivery