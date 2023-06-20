The alleged Thembisa and Benoni serial rapist was on Tuesday denied bail by the Daveyton magistrate’s court.
The 38-year-old, who was employed as a security officer at Prasa, faces 44 counts of rape, 43 of kidnapping, 41 of pointing a firearm and 17 other charges, including fraud, obstruction of justice and forcing someone to witness a sexual act.
He cannot be named as he has not pleaded to the rape counts.
The accused allegedly raped 36 women in and around Benoni, Thembisa, and Daveyton from 2018 until January 2023 when he was arrested. The youngest was a 14-year-old girl, while the oldest was a 33-year-old woman.
“It is alleged he targeted the victims while [they were] going home, to work or waiting for a taxi. He would point a firearm at them, force them into his car and drive to a destination where he would rape them,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.
During his bail application, the accused submitted an affidavit asking the court to release him on R10,000 bail because he was caring for his sick child and nephew.
He also told the court he was busy with paralegal studies and should he be denied bail, he would not be able to complete them.
However, prosecutor Terrence Marx opposed his release, telling the court the state had a strong case against the accused as on most of the rape charges he had been linked through DNA evidences.
Magistrate Vinnie Gobind agreed with the state that the accused was a flight risk and allegedly committed the offences for five years before he was arrested.
The case was postponed until July 13 for further investigation.
Thembisa, Benoni 'serial rapist' denied bail
Image: 123RF/Belchonok
