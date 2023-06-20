The SABC is parting ways with its group CEO Madoda Mxakwe.
The public broadcaster announced Mxakwe’s departure on Tuesday morning. The SABC board has appointed Nada Wotshela to act as group CEO from July 1 while the recruitment process is under way. Mxakwe who has been working at the SABC for 15 years will leave on June 30, when his five-year tenure comes to an end.
The SABC said in its statement: “He was appointed in July 2018, Mr Mxakwe joined the SABC at a time when it was facing governance failures, corruption, gross mismanagement and a crippling financial situation. Over the past five years, Mr Mxakwe and the management team worked closely with all employees and the board to reverse the dire situation, setting the public broadcaster on a recovery path and rebuilt its credibility. Although the financial sustainability challenges still persist, the SABC stabilised under his leadership.
“The SABC board, on behalf of all the SABC’s internal stakeholders, would like to thank Mr Mxakwe for his significant contribution to the SABC and SA and wishes him well in his future endeavours.”
Wotshela is a seasoned broadcaster with more than 20 years working experience, 12 of which were in senior management and executive roles.
“The board is confident of Ms Wotshela’s abilities in steering the public broadcaster during this time. We implore the SABC’s stakeholders, internally and externally, to support her during this period. She possesses both the technical knowledge and the leadership skills of public broadcasting and is currently serving as group executive for radio at the SABC.”
SABC appoints Nada Wotshela acting CEO
Top executive’s tenure ends
