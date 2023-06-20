×

South Africa

WATCH | On-going protest over high crime levels in Diepsloot

By Sowetan - 20 June 2023 - 13:40
Protest in Diepsloot see residents take barricading roads and burning tyres.
Protest in Diepsloot see residents take barricading roads and burning tyres.
Image: Thulani Mbele

The streets of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg are currently barricaded in a service delivery protest.

The residents are saying they are tired of the high crime levels in the area and have stated their grievances in the memorandum delivered to the Diepsloot police station. 

Diepsloot residents burning tyres and debris in the streets.
Diepsloot residents burning tyres and debris in the streets.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents expressing their frustrations as crime rate climbs in Diepsloot.
Residents expressing their frustrations as crime rate climbs in Diepsloot.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents are protesting and are tired of the crime rate and lack of police visibility in the area.
Residents are protesting and are tired of the crime rate and lack of police visibility in the area.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Residents marching the streets of Diepsloot during the protest.
Residents marching the streets of Diepsloot during the protest.
Image: Thulani Mbele
Diepsloot protest getting worse as residents continue to take action.
Diepsloot protest getting worse as residents continue to take action.
Image: Thulani Mbele

