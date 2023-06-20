The streets of Diepsloot, north of Johannesburg are currently barricaded in a service delivery protest.
The residents are saying they are tired of the high crime levels in the area and have stated their grievances in the memorandum delivered to the Diepsloot police station.
WATCH | On-going protest over high crime levels in Diepsloot
Image: Thulani Mbele
Image: Thulani Mbele
