Lamola puts trust in French training to beat hackers after department loses millions

Weeks after the Department of Justice lost about R18m in a cyberattack, minister Ronald Lamola hopes a partnership with the French government to train investigators on cybercrimes will help prevent more attacks.
Earlier this month, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported hackers made off with R18m of the department’s Guardian Fund meant to, among others, hold and administer funds meant for children in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
This was not the first time the department systems had been attacked — it happened in 2021 and 2020. The 2021 hacking resulted in court officials being locked out of the online system and halted full operations of the justice departments.
Lamola signed a co-operation protocol agreement on Monday with France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs Catherine Colonna for training of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigators on cyber-forensic investigations, cybercrime and corruption.
The minister said this was to ensure South African investigators would have improved skills in dealing with ever-developing cybercrime tricks.
“This kind of co-operation will definitely be of great value and help us as a country to enhance our skills and be able to deal with a number of cybercrimes.
“This will further boost the confidence [among investors] that our cyber space is safe. If anything happens we will have the capabilities to investigate,” Lamola said.
The agreement between the two countries will result in a cyber and corruption training programme at the Justice College led by trained investigators and French experts to teach more law enforcement officers. This partnership started as early as 2017.
According to the SIU, the unit has been able to train many investigators, including 100 from the public protector's office.
Department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, who was also present at the Monday briefing, said the programme would be key in the fight against corruption.
“We are seeing a global increase in cybercrimes, so it is vitally important that governments around the world operate in building effective capacity to counter this scourge and create the necessary conditions in which people can feel safe online,” she said.
Interpol reported cyber crimes have a huge economic and social affect on governments, businesses and individuals worldwide.
“Cybercrimes know no national borders. Criminals, victims and technical infrastructure span multiple jurisdictions, bringing many challenges to investigations and prosecutions,” the organisation said.
Lamola puts trust in French training to beat hackers after department loses millions
Image: South African Government/ Twitter
Weeks after the Department of Justice lost about R18m in a cyberattack, minister Ronald Lamola hopes a partnership with the French government to train investigators on cybercrimes will help prevent more attacks.
Earlier this month, SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported hackers made off with R18m of the department’s Guardian Fund meant to, among others, hold and administer funds meant for children in KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State.
This was not the first time the department systems had been attacked — it happened in 2021 and 2020. The 2021 hacking resulted in court officials being locked out of the online system and halted full operations of the justice departments.
Lamola signed a co-operation protocol agreement on Monday with France's minister for Europe and foreign affairs Catherine Colonna for training of Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigators on cyber-forensic investigations, cybercrime and corruption.
The minister said this was to ensure South African investigators would have improved skills in dealing with ever-developing cybercrime tricks.
“This kind of co-operation will definitely be of great value and help us as a country to enhance our skills and be able to deal with a number of cybercrimes.
“This will further boost the confidence [among investors] that our cyber space is safe. If anything happens we will have the capabilities to investigate,” Lamola said.
The agreement between the two countries will result in a cyber and corruption training programme at the Justice College led by trained investigators and French experts to teach more law enforcement officers. This partnership started as early as 2017.
According to the SIU, the unit has been able to train many investigators, including 100 from the public protector's office.
Department of international relations & co-operation (Dirco) minister Naledi Pandor, who was also present at the Monday briefing, said the programme would be key in the fight against corruption.
“We are seeing a global increase in cybercrimes, so it is vitally important that governments around the world operate in building effective capacity to counter this scourge and create the necessary conditions in which people can feel safe online,” she said.
Interpol reported cyber crimes have a huge economic and social affect on governments, businesses and individuals worldwide.
“Cybercrimes know no national borders. Criminals, victims and technical infrastructure span multiple jurisdictions, bringing many challenges to investigations and prosecutions,” the organisation said.
Minister Lamola to Sign cyber crime cooperation protocol with France to increase SIU Capacity
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos