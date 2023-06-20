Gautrain passengers could be left stranded as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) warns of a possible wage-negotiation strike.
Numsa secretary-general Irvin Jim said the union requested a meeting with management on June 28 and hopes to avert such action.
“We would rather negotiate than strike and we urge them to come back to the negotiating table so we can resolve this dispute. Failure to do so means unfortunately, strike action is inevitable,” said Jim.
Why is Numsa threatening to go on strike?
Besides wage demands, Jim said the reason for the dispute is that Gautrain wants to abolish staff cards which allow workers to ride the train free when travelling to and from work.
“The decision to abolish the staff cards is outrageous because our members cannot afford to pay to use the Gautrain ... hence the need for staff cards. This benefit has been in place since 2013.
“We condemn the decision to terminate the staff cards in the strongest terms. There is no rationale for refusing workers the right to use the trains free because the train is their tool of work.”
Here's what you need to know about looming Gautrain strike
Image: Supplied
Gautrain passengers could be left stranded as the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) warns of a possible wage-negotiation strike.
Numsa secretary-general Irvin Jim said the union requested a meeting with management on June 28 and hopes to avert such action.
“We would rather negotiate than strike and we urge them to come back to the negotiating table so we can resolve this dispute. Failure to do so means unfortunately, strike action is inevitable,” said Jim.
Why is Numsa threatening to go on strike?
Besides wage demands, Jim said the reason for the dispute is that Gautrain wants to abolish staff cards which allow workers to ride the train free when travelling to and from work.
“The decision to abolish the staff cards is outrageous because our members cannot afford to pay to use the Gautrain ... hence the need for staff cards. This benefit has been in place since 2013.
“We condemn the decision to terminate the staff cards in the strongest terms. There is no rationale for refusing workers the right to use the trains free because the train is their tool of work.”
Numsa threatens strike if Gautrain wage negotiations deadlock
The company also reportedly wants to abolish housing allowances.
“Without them, they would not be able to buy homes. Gautrain proposed removing it so it can be built into the wages, but our members reject this,” said Jim.
“Without the dedication and sweat of our members, the Gautrain would not be able to operate. The Gautrain is costly and workers cannot afford to pay for it on their own. The housing allowance must also be reinstated,” he said.
What is Numsa demanding?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos