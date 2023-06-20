Guide to online application process for grades 1 and 8

The Gauteng department of education (GDE) says over 300,000 online applications for grades 1 and 8 have been successfully processed.
Steve Mabona, the department's spokesperson, said as of noon on Monday, the GDE online admissions system recorded a total of 131,294 applications that were made for grade 1 and 169,613 for grade 8. This brought the grand total of applications made for grades 1 and 8 to 300,907.
The 2024 online admissions applications will close on July 14.
To apply, parents and guardians must visit www.gdeadmissions.gov.za and register to create unique login credentials, then proceed with the application process.
Applicants must provide one reliable and correct cellphone number when registering to receive important SMS notifications and updates regarding their application.
“It is important to note that each step of the application process will be confirmed via SMS for security and verification purposes. As such, parents must always make sure they enter the correct cellphone number when registering to apply,” said Mabona.
"Those who want to access the system after completing their application and might have forgotten their passwords must click on the 'Forgot Password' option on the GDE online admissions login page and follow the prompts and one-time pin sent to their cellphone number to regain access to their profile.
"Therefore, we must re-emphasise that it is paramount for applicants to enter a reliable, active and correct cellphone number when registering.
"We wish to remind all applicants that these are the documents required when applying for grade 1 and grade 8: Parent and child ID or passport; asylum seeker permit; permanent residence permit; study permit; your South African birth certificate; proof of home address; proof of work address; latest grade 7 school report (grade 8 applicants only); and clinic card/immunisation report (grade 1 applicants only.
“All required documents must either be uploaded online or submitted physically at the school[s] selected during application. All documents must be submitted within seven days of applying. Documents that are uploaded will be viewed by all schools.
“Documents that are submitted to schools physically must be submitted to all schools applied to and applicants will be informed via SMS after schools captured their documents.
“Parents and guardians must ensure that the information on the documents they provide matches the information they enter onto the system when applying."
Mabona said when uploading online, applicants must pay attention to the document format and size required (example: PDF 10MB File Size Max).
“Proof of home address is the most important document when submitting an application. Placement is confirmed on whether the school could verify the details of the proof of home address, which should have the information that correlates with the details entered on the system.
“We plead with applicants to refrain from submitting fraudulent documents as schools have systems to verify such,” he said.
Applicants can contact GDE call centre on 0800-000-789 or WhatsApp 060-891-0361.
Applicants who do not have internet access or the resources required to apply can visit their nearest district office or any one of our 80 decentralised walk-in centres to be assisted.
mashalek@sowetan.co.za
Guide to online application process for grades 1 and 8
Reliable phone number needed when registering
Image: 123RF/Pay Less Images
