In handing down the order, judge John Smith said there was a duty on the state to act so that the “lives of Intercape drivers and passengers are not left in the balance”.
In terms of the order, which comes into effect immediately, the respondents must
develop a revised comprehensive plan on the steps they intend taking to ensure that reasonable and effective measures are put in place to provide for the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers in the Eastern Cape;
Pending the development of the revised action plan, ensure that:
- A visible law-enforcement presence is maintained at every loading point in hotspot towns and areas at each of the times at which the applicant’s buses are scheduled to stop at those loading points to maintain the safety and security of long-distance bus drivers and passengers; and
- Law-enforcement escorts are provided to the applicant’s buses along the hotspot routes, and any other routes, as and when requested by the applicant on account of a legitimate concern over a risk of intimidation or violence”.
Intercape CEO Johann Ferreira said: “We understand very well that providing escorts to Intercape coaches is an extraordinary measure, but this is an abnormal situation we are dealing with and comes as a direct result of the police’s complete and absolute failure to act to stop these attacks.”
The return date for the order is July 12, when the court will hear submissions by the respondents as to why the order should not be made final.
Provincial transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said the MEC was perusing the ruling.
“He will seek legal advice on whether to appeal.”
National transport spokesperson Collen Msibi said: “As the department, we are studying the judgment and therefore we cannot comment further on the matter.” – DispatchLIVE
Plans afoot to counter Intercape bus attacks
Image: Darren Stewart
The minister of transport and the Eastern Cape department of transport said they would decide on what steps to take after another Makhanda high court ruling in its legal battle with Intercape bus company.
The court issued an order last Wednesday compelling minister Sindisiwe Chikunga and transport MEC Xolile Nqatha to work with the police to develop a comprehensive plan to provide for the safety of Intercape’s drivers and passengers in the province.
The bus company said there had been concerted attacks against its buses in the province and listed “hotspot” towns as Cofimvaba, Butterworth, Engcobo, Tsomo and Dutywa.
The violence prompted Intercape to approach the court for a second time to compel the respondents to comply with a September 2022 order by the same court, which ordered the respondents to “develop a comprehensive [action] plan”.
Intercape said more than 150 cases had been opened with the police in the province and not a single arrest had been made to date, despite overwhelming evidence of criminality.
In its latest submission, Intercape argued: “Nine months have since passed. Still the MEC and the minister have not developed an action plan that complies with the requirements of the court order.
“They were required to produce a ‘comprehensive plan’ with details as to the time periods for the pertinent steps. But they have failed.
“The plan that was prepared falls woefully short of the mark.”
High court orders police to protect long-distance buses in Eastern Cape
