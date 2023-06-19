She said among the possible causes of the infestation is the nature of the environment.
Mosquito species infesting Winterveld is not a disease carrier: Tshwane health department
Image: 123RF/Mohd Hairul Fiza Musa
The City of Tshwane health department says the mosquito species infesting Winterveld is not a disease carrier.
This is after the city tried to determine the extent of the infestation after receiving several community complaints about a mosquito infestation in areas in the Winterveld area, specifically wards 9 and 24.
Giving an update, MMC for health Rina Marx said the municipal health services section of the department commenced investigations which included sampling the insects to determine the type of species invading the area.
Marx said this was necessary to determine the interventions required.
“Laboratory tests revealed that this mosquito species is not a disease carrier but can cause irritation due to the female insects that require blood to produce their eggs,” she said.
She said among the possible causes of the infestation is the nature of the environment.
“A major section of the area is a wetland with a high water table. Stagnant water pools encourage the breeding of mosquitos. Further, the accumulation of refuse, which may include water-holding containers, also contributes towards breeding places for mosquitos,” said Marx.
Marx said as part of intervention measures, the health department is exploring a pesticide programme which could include fogging adult insects and spraying to eliminate the larvae. It will also include an environmental cleanup campaign.
“The department envisages that the infestation will subside due to the winter period. Lower temperatures are not conducive to the survival of hibernating larvae.”
Marx said the health department is engaging with stakeholders such as the environment and agriculture management department, Gauteng department of health, adjoining municipalities and entomologists from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases to seek a longer-term solution.
“The health department also encourages natural mosquito repellents such as citronella, lavender, lemon grass, eucalyptus and tea tree oil. Wear clothes that cover the ankles and arms. Refrain from illegally dumping waste. Eliminate all possible containers around the house where water can accommodate mosquito breeding.
“Parents and caregivers are encouraged to monitor the safety of children by ensuring that they do not play in swampy wetland spaces.”
