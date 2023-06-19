Hospital staff, patients robbed of belongings
Suspects arrive with men with gun and stab wounds
Police are looking for a group of robbers who raided a Mpumalanga hospital and robbed patients and staff at random at the weekend.
The incident took place at Carolina Hospital on Saturday when two people – one with a gunshot wound, who eventually succumbed to his injuries, and the other with a stab wound – were brought to the hospital by a group of men, according to police...
