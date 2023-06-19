×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Durban metro police slams 'fake' voice note calling for job applications

19 June 2023 - 12:24
Suthentira Govender Senior reporter
Durban metro cops say a voice note purporting to advertise vacancies for the force is fake.
Durban metro cops say a voice note purporting to advertise vacancies for the force is fake.
Image: 123RF

Durban metro police has dismissed a voice note advertising vacancies on the force as “fake”.

Metro police spokesperson Col Boysie Zungu said the city's law enforcement arm has no vacant posts available currently.

“We have adopted a fair and transparent recruitment process.

“All aspiring city law enforcement officials will be notified accordingly should we issue such information,” said Zungu.

He said information pertaining to metro police is shared on its social media platforms.

“We have a fully active social media page with accurate information and updates,” he said.

“We are not a word-of-mouth institution. We caution residents to be alert.”

He said no payment is required for job applications.

TimesLIVE

Beware — Sassa warns of scams making the rounds on social media

Criminals are again spreading fake news online about the social relief of distress (SRD) grant, trying to obtain the personal information of ...
News
5 months ago

Ousted Masizole Mnqasela heads to court to get back job, DA membership

Axed Western Cape legislature speaker Masizole Mnqasela will be in the Cape Town high court on Thursday to try to get his job back.
News
6 months ago

Stop paying for tenders and jobs: ANC KZN says Siboniso Duma’s name is being used in online scams

Alleged victims have claimed to have each paid R5,000 in the fake deal, with one demanding the ANC refund her.
News
3 weeks ago

Gauteng resident shares pain of losing R36K to ‘bogus’ solar panel installers

The scammers are using the name, address and images of a business which specialises in car equipment.
News
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

'Let's bring this war to an end': Ramaphosa on Ukraine-Russia conflict
SA president Cyril Ramaphosa meets Russian leader Vladimir Putin