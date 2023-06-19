Businessman loses appeal after selling dud guesthouse
A Limpopo businessman who sold a couple a guesthouse with a leaking roof has lost an appeal in the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) after it found that the man failed to disclose the defects as that would have played a crucial role in the couple’s decision to buy the place.
In July 2011, Christiaan Frederik Zietsman bought his wife Ester Petronella Zietsman a guesthouse in Tzaneen, Limpopo, from Jan Pieter le Roux. ..
