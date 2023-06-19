×

South Africa

Boston orchestra wows crowds at Regina Mundi despite blackout

Conductor quips it's first time he works in the dark

19 June 2023 - 07:00

Not even blackouts could stop the performance of the Boston Philharmonic Youth Orchestra in Soweto on Saturday. 

The 120-member youth orchestra from Boston in England, which is in the country for a tour, was performing at Regina Mundi Church in Rockville when a power outage struck at 8pm...

