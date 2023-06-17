×

South Africa

Two teenagers among three shot dead in Mitchells Plain

By TImesLIVE - 17 June 2023 - 13:23
The incident is believed to be gang-related.
Image: 123RF

A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested after three people were shot dead and two seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Friday night.

“Reports indicate the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street in Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result. Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.

“Anti-gang unit investigators are probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders. As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa added.

TimesLIVE

