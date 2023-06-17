A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested after three people were shot dead and two seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Friday night.
“Reports indicate the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street in Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result. Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Anti-gang unit investigators are probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders. As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa added.
TimesLIVE
Two teenagers among three shot dead in Mitchells Plain
Image: 123RF
A 26-year-old suspect has been arrested after three people were shot dead and two seriously wounded in a shooting incident in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, on Friday night.
“Reports indicate the suspects entered a house in Poppy Street in Lentegeur and fired multiple shots. Three victims aged 14, 16 and 46 died as a result. Meanwhile, two teenagers aged 15 and 18 suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were transported to a medical facility. The suspects subsequently fled the scene,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Novela Potelwa.
“Anti-gang unit investigators are probing three counts of murder and two attempted murders. As part of the investigation, the 26-year-old was apprehended. Two other suspects are still being sought. The shooting incident is believed to be gang-related,” Potelwa added.
TimesLIVE
'Extortion mafia' hampers R60m in Cape Town transport projects
Police blow their own trumpet after band members put brakes on 'hijacker'
Five schoolchildren die in collision between bakkie, delivery vehicle and minibus in Cape Town
Notorious prison Numbers gang increasingly working with street gangs for drugs trade
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos