×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Planned 58-hour water shutdown next week in Joburg is postponed

By Staff Reporter - 15 June 2023 - 20:25
Next week's 58-hour water shutdown has been postponed.
Next week's 58-hour water shutdown has been postponed.
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong

Rand Water's planned 58-hour shutdown next week, affecting the Eikenhof pump station, has been postponed until further notice, Johannesburg Water said on Thursday evening. 

The purpose of the shutdown was to complete a tie-in between the A19 and B14 with a new pipeline, installation of isolation valves, and systems upgrades at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station.

If the Rand Water shutdown had gone ahead, Johannesburg Water infrastructure supplied by the pump station would have had no water supply.

Johannesburg Water said new dates and times will be provided to residents. 

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

JHB mayor returns after falling ill at SOTC debate
Bishop Dulton Adams at Westbury protest