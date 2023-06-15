Avbob launches free Step 12 study guides to support teachers and matrics

To support teachers and help learners excel in their matric exams, Avbob, Africa's largest mutual society, has launched an invaluable educational initiative called Step 12.

Avbob Step 12 aims to help grade 12s get ready for their finals by providing them with free study guides for both their home language and first additional language exams.

Available in all 11 official languages, there's a different exam preparation guide for each of the three papers required to pass these compulsory subjects: language in context, literature and creative writing.

Successfully writing these papers plays an important role not only in passing matric well, but in preparing learners for further studies. They help learners develop their critical thinking skills, while imparting other vital skills needed to effectively communicate in the workplace and social settings.

Though the Avbob Step 12 examination preparation guides are aimed at grade 12 learners, they can also be used by grade 11s, who stand to benefit from exposure to matric syllabus preparation.