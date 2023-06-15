Avbob launches free Step 12 study guides to support teachers and matrics
Available to download, these invaluable study guides will help grade 12s excel in their final home language and first additional language exams
To support teachers and help learners excel in their matric exams, Avbob, Africa's largest mutual society, has launched an invaluable educational initiative called Step 12.
Avbob Step 12 aims to help grade 12s get ready for their finals by providing them with free study guides for both their home language and first additional language exams.
Available in all 11 official languages, there's a different exam preparation guide for each of the three papers required to pass these compulsory subjects: language in context, literature and creative writing.
Successfully writing these papers plays an important role not only in passing matric well, but in preparing learners for further studies. They help learners develop their critical thinking skills, while imparting other vital skills needed to effectively communicate in the workplace and social settings.
Though the Avbob Step 12 examination preparation guides are aimed at grade 12 learners, they can also be used by grade 11s, who stand to benefit from exposure to matric syllabus preparation.
“With Step 12, Avbob introduces a new channel to deliver on our commitment to supporting education in SA, alongside our ongoing investments in literacy programmes, schools’ infrastructure, container libraries and the support of poetic arts,” says Avbob CEO Carl van der Riet.
“We hope that the Avbob Step 12 initiative will serve as a blueprint for teacher and learner assistance and that other segments of the private sector will come on board and design similar programmes for other grade 12 subjects, such as mathematics, physical sciences and business studies.”
Thumbs up from the department of basic education
Avbob Step 12 exam preparation guides were developed in conjunction with language subject specialists. The content has been informed on the needs of the teachers who were consulted in the process and is based on the Curriculum and Assessment Policy Statement (CAPS).
These study guides have been reviewed by the department of basic education, which views them as a valuable additional resource to learner development.
Minister of basic education Angie Motshekga welcomed the Step 12 initiative and encouraged all grade 12 language teachers and educators of matric learners to embrace it. She emphasised the department's shared goal to continually improve learner performance — an effort that is strengthened by close collaborations between the education sector and different stakeholders.
Avbob and the department of basic education have a long-standing, collaborative partnership and are striving to make a lasting impact on the education landscape. In addition to Step 12, Avbob, as part of its corporate social investment, has developed flagship programmes for literacy and education to assist the government in enhancing quality learning and teaching in schools.
How to access Avbob Step 12:
- To download your free exam preparation guides, visit the Avbob Step 12 website.
- The Avbob Step 12 Facebook page provides a helpful forum for grade 12 teachers.
This article was sponsored by Avbob.