South Africa

Man convicted of raping two teenagers in Tsakane, Ekurhuleni

By TimesLIVE - 15 June 2023 - 09:13
The Pretoria high court has convicted a Mozambican who raped two teenagers in Ekurhuleni on separate occasions. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Andriy Popov

The Pretoria high court sitting in Benoni has convicted Mozambican Anselma George Mahumane of raping two teenage girls and for kidnapping and assault.

Mahumane, 35, committed the offences in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.   

“On December 4 2013, a 13-year-old girl was walking home to Tsakane Extension 1 when she was approached by Mahumane at an open space near the fire station.   

“He overpowered, strangled and raped her while she was unconscious, and then left her lying on the ground,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said. 

On December 3 2016, Mahumane raped a 16-year-old-girl after threatening her with a knife. The rape was committed by Mahumane and two other men who have not been traced.

Mahumane was arrested but was released in April 2017 after the magistrate refused to remand him in custody while the court waited for outstanding DNA evidence, and the matter was struck off the roll.

“However, Mahumane was rearrested in 2020 after he committed another rape and was sentenced to 10 years of direct imprisonment in July 2021.”

Mahumane had pleaded not guilty to the two rapes and claimed he was in a relationship with the 16-year-old complainant.   

“However, state advocate Salome Scheepers led evidence that proved that Muhumane raped the two teenagers and therefore was able to prove the state case beyond a reasonable doubt,” Mahumane said. 

The case was postponed until August 30 for sentencing proceedings. 

TimesLIVE

 

