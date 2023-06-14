The SAPS in Gauteng is urging social media users to refrain from circulating a graphic video of a shooting incident that occurred at a tavern in Jukulyn, Soshanguve on Sunday June 11.
In the widely shared video, patrons can be seen hanging out at the Nkadimeng Café before a man dressed in jeans and a hooded jacket walks in and starts firing several random shots and then walking out.
According to a statement issued by the establishment, some patrons were wounded but no one died from the incident.
“We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident that occurred at our establishment. Our hearts go out to the victims and their families, and we are devastated by the senseless violence that took place,” the statement reads.
‘On Sunday the 11th of June 2023, just after 10pm, an unknown man pulled out of a white sedan polo and ran into our establishment, holding a firearm where he opened fire that got some of our patrons wounded. We are relieved and grateful that no lives were lost in the shooting,” it continues.
Social media users urged to stop sharing graphic video of shooting incident
Incident happened in Soshanguve on Sunday
Image: 123RF/ POP NUKOONRAT
The establishment concluded its statement by promising to review its security procedures to ensure that it is safe. It also revealed that it is cooperating with the police on the investigations and that it is assisting the wounded patrons as well as their families.
Provincial commissioner, Lt-Gen Elias Mawela has condemned the phenomenon of multiple shooting in Gauteng and said police are working hard to find the perpetrator.
“It is disheartening to see people that are enjoying themselves being targeted and attacked in this manner. The dedicated team of experts appointed has been instructed to leave no stone unturned in order to ensure justice for the victims.”
Anyone with information that can assist the police with the investigation is requested to contact the Crime Stop number at 08600 10111 or report anonymous tip-offs on MySAPS application.
