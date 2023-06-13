SCA dismisses claim for lady knocked down by a forklift
SCA dismisses workplace accident appeal
A woman who wanted to claim from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after she was knocked down by a forklift at work has lost her damages case at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The judgment upholds an earlier ruling by Frans Kgomo, the acting deputy judge president of the Limpopo local division of the high court, Thohoyandou...
SCA dismisses claim for lady knocked down by a forklift
SCA dismisses workplace accident appeal
A woman who wanted to claim from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) after she was knocked down by a forklift at work has lost her damages case at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
The judgment upholds an earlier ruling by Frans Kgomo, the acting deputy judge president of the Limpopo local division of the high court, Thohoyandou...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos