The accused requested that the court grant him time to contact his family so they may assist him in appointing an attorney, which the magistrate granted.
The prosecution proposed that the matter be postponed to June 20 to allow the accused to appear alongside the other suspects and to gather information for his bail application, before raising concerns about a possible language barrier.
“I also want him to be certain about the language because he’s a Zimbabwean and I can follow from his responses that he’s not that good in Zulu that he claims he’s speaking. So, he must be certain,” the public prosecutor said.
However, the suspect maintained that he was comfortable with the isiZulu language since it was similar to his isiNdebele home language.
The suspect is to remain in custody until his next appearance on June 20. He joins Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Natassja Jansen, Nandipha Magudumana, Thabo Bester and Zolile Sekeleni, who are all implicated in the escape saga.
Case against Zim national postponed to June 20
Ninth suspect in Bester escape saga faces four charges
Image: Thapelo Morebudi
The case against the ninth suspect in the Thabo Bester escape saga has been postponed to June 20.
The 31-year-old Zimbabwean national appeared at the Bloemfontein high court on Tuesday following his arrest on Sunday. He is accused of having assisted Dr Nandipha Magudumana to claim decoy corpse from a mortuary.
The suspect, who is said to be cooperating with the police, was with Magudumana when they allegedly claimed the body of Katlego Bereng from a Free State mortuary last year.
During the proceedings, magistrate Mohlolo Khabisi said the accused faced four charges, which include violation of a body, fraud, aiding a prisoner to escape and harbouring and concealing the escape of an offender.
“Therefore you are accordingly joined to these other eight accused, and you are becoming accused number nine. You’ve got the right to legal representation and may appoint an attorney at your own cost. If you can’t afford to pay one, then you may approach Legal Aid SA free of charge or you may elect to conduct your own defence,” Khabisi said.
Ninth suspect nabbed for Bester escape
The accused requested that the court grant him time to contact his family so they may assist him in appointing an attorney, which the magistrate granted.
The prosecution proposed that the matter be postponed to June 20 to allow the accused to appear alongside the other suspects and to gather information for his bail application, before raising concerns about a possible language barrier.
“I also want him to be certain about the language because he’s a Zimbabwean and I can follow from his responses that he’s not that good in Zulu that he claims he’s speaking. So, he must be certain,” the public prosecutor said.
However, the suspect maintained that he was comfortable with the isiZulu language since it was similar to his isiNdebele home language.
The suspect is to remain in custody until his next appearance on June 20. He joins Senohe Matsoara, Teboho Lipholo, Buti Masemola, Tieho Frans Makhotsa, Natassja Jansen, Nandipha Magudumana, Thabo Bester and Zolile Sekeleni, who are all implicated in the escape saga.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos