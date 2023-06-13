Gupta-linked mine ordered to pay back R6.9m to transport department

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has on Tuesday announced that Gupta-linked Optimum Coal Mine will have to pay back R6.9m to the department of transport for unpaid motor licence fees and penalties.
According to SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago, the embattled mine signed an Acknowledgement of Debt agreement and is expected to pay back the money in six installments of R1,152,384.
"The AoD agreement emanates from the SIU’s investigation under Proclamation R.37 of 2017, which authorised the SIU to investigate allegations of corruption and maladministration in the affairs of the national and provincial departments of transport. The SIU's investigation focused on any conduct by officials or agents of the Department or any other person which relate to the registration of motor vehicle ownership and/or licensing details and non-payments of motor vehicle licensing fees, arrears, and penalties," said Kganyago.
The fees owed to the department are in respect of licensing fees, arrears, and accumulated penalties on a number of trucks and smaller vehicles in the Optimum fleet.
Last year in December the largest coal export facility in Africa, the Richards Bay Coal Terminal, notified Optimum that that its 6.5-million tonnes a year export allocation would be terminated at the end of January.
This came after the National Prosecution Authority (NPA) approached the courts to seek permission to sell the Optimum Coal Mine, which was valued at R3.4bn.
“As the NPA we are confident in the forfeiture application papers filed. The NPA remains committed to ensuring that the recommendations of the commission are prioritised,” said deputy national director of public prosecutions Advocate Ouma Rabaji-Rasethaba.
Image: Alaister Russell
