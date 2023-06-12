×

South Africa

Two caught stealing metal railings off Pietermaritzburg bridge

12 June 2023 - 10:42
Nivashni Nair Senior reporter
Private security company Mi7 National Group says its control room was alerted to the pair attempting to cut the railings off the bridge near the YMCA in Scottsville.
Image: supplied

Two men were caught red-handed allegedly stealing metal railings off a bridge in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday morning.  

Private security company Mi7 National Group said its control room was alerted to the pair attempting to cut the railings off the bridge near the YMCA in Scottsville.  

“Mi7 reaction officers were immediately dispatched, and through a quick response time, caught the pair in the act. The men were in possession of a hacksaw and various other tools, and were attempting to remove metal rails from the bridge,” said Mi7 director Colin David. 

The men were handed over to police. 

