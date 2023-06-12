The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn criminal charges against six men linked to the Soweto tavern shooting massacre which left 16 people dead.
The NPA's regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the decision comes after a "thorough" analysis of the contents of the dockets relating to the tavern shooting incidents around Kliptown and Orlando.
"The NPA concluded that there are no prospects of a successful prosecution, as requests for further investigation were not complied with due to witnesses fearing for their lives or witnesses subsequently losing their lives."
Six men were arrested and appeared in the Orlando magistrate's court for charges related to the deaths of 16 people that were killed at the Nomzamo tavern in July last year when unknown gunmen opened fire on patrons.
"The state will however continue with prosecution against Lepolesa Moshoeshoe on attempted murder charges in a Doornkop docket registered in September 2021 and Thembinkosi Kiviet on a murder charge registered with Orlando SAPS in April 2022," she said.
NPA drops charges against six men linked to Soweto tavern shooting
Image: Phathu Luvhengo
