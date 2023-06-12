×

South Africa

IN PICS | KZN puts best foot forward to host record-breaking Comrades Marathon

By Nqubeko Mbhele - 12 June 2023 - 14:22
Zander is greeted by his sister-in-law at the finish line of the 96th Comrades Marathon from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

The KwaZulu-Natal government has congratulated the Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) and the province for hosting a successful and incident-free 96th edition on Sunday. This year's race was a “down run” from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.

Newly elected MEC for sports, arts and culture Ntuthuko Mahlaba congratulated all the runners who participated in the race, especially Tete Dijana and Gerda Steyn who won the men’s and women’s categories respectively, smashing records in the process.

Dijana broke the record of 5 hours 18 minutes set by David Gatebe in 2019, while Steyn smashed the 34-year down record set by Frith van der Merwe in 1989.

Comrades Marathon supporters were jubilant, cheering and helping competitors along the way.

A supporter pours water to assist a runner with a nosebleed, with about 3km to go to reach the finish line at Kingsmead stadium in Durban on Sunday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Mario from Colombia waves his country's flag as he approaches the finish line at Kingsmead stadium in Durban.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
A security officer offers support to runners with 2km to go to the finishing line at Kingsmead.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Dean lays down after a long race from Pietermaritzburg to Durban on Sunday.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
The crowd cheers on a disabled participant who arrived at the finish line ahead of the cut-off time.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
A runner cools himself with water on the route from Pietermaritzburg to Durban.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
Encouragement for an ailing runner as he approaches the finish line.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
A homeless man collecting discarded plastic walks alongside the runners.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE
A woman cheers to support runners passing on the N3 southbound, which was closed to vehicles on Sunday for the race.
Image: NQUBEKO MBHELE

