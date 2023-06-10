×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

IN PICS | Durban swimmers commemorate World Ocean Day

By SANDILE NDLOVU - 10 June 2023 - 14:58
More than 300 swimmers jump into the ocean to take part in World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban to commemorate World Ocean Day.
More than 300 swimmers jump into the ocean to take part in World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban to commemorate World Ocean Day.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

More than 300 swimmers in Durban celebrated the oceans by jumping into the sea as part of World Ocean Day. The day is about celebrating the oceans and highlighting the issues affecting them.

Durban's beaches are threatened by plastic pollution, sewage spills, E. coli and chemical spills. Durban is also faced with issues like overfishing in its coastal waters.

TimesLIVE

A disabled swimmer participates during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
A disabled swimmer participates during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
One of the 300 swimmers taking part at the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
One of the 300 swimmers taking part at the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer gets ready to participate during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
A swimmer gets ready to participate during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer in silhouette as he finishes during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban.
A swimmer in silhouette as he finishes during the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu
A swimmer comes out of the water after taking part in the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
A swimmer comes out of the water after taking part in the World Ocean Day Swim at the Point Waterfront in Durban
Image: SANDILE NDLOVU

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

NOT FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS: CCTV reveals alleged state witness 'execution'
Emotional father details how electricity blackout led to his daughter's death