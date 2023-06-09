A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his friend’s niece in Soweto while he was on parole.
Parolee sentenced to life for murder of his friend’s niece in Soweto
A man has been sentenced to life imprisonment for killing his friend’s niece in Soweto while he was on parole.
The Johannesburg high court found Jacob Mokibe, 39, guilty of abduction, rape, murder and obstructing or defeating the administration of justice.
“Based on the accused’s plea explanation, that he killed the minor because he had feelings for her mother, his previous convictions and that he committed these offences while on parole, the court ordered the accused be referred to Sterkfontein Psychiatric Hospital for a risk assessment to determine whether he could be declared a dangerous criminal, for purposes of sentencing,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Gauteng spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said.
“The report compiled by the institution stated Mokibe demonstrated a high risk of reoffending and posed a danger to society.”
On February 15 2022, 12-year-old Mathlogonolo Maditse left home and went to school as usual. Mokibe waited for Maditse at the school gate in Dobsonville and called her to say her family went to the bush to pray and he would accompany her to where they were.
She followed Mokibe as she regarded him as her uncle as he was her uncle’s friend. On arrival at a bushy area in Dube, he raped and strangled her. He waited for some time to make sure she was dead. Mokibe hid her body in reeds.
He fled the scene and went to meet a friend, where he used drugs and alcohol.
According to the NPA, Mokibe's use of drugs and alcohol led to hypertension and he was admitted to Jabulani Hospital for treatment.
He was arrested in hospital for violating his parole conditions.
Upon his arrest, he confessed to killing Maditse and led police to where he hid her body. This was more than a month after her disappearance.
