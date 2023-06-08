It urged residents to use water sparingly as there was no expected time of when repairs would be completed.
The following areas in Randburg and Roodepoort are affected by the water outage:
Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekraans, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Allens Nek, Weltevreden Park, Florida Hills, Florida north, Discovery, Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort north, Florida Park, Constantia Park, Honeydew, Zandspruit, Laser Park, Randpark Ridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park, Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston and parts of Northriding.
In the Langlaagte/Southdale area:
Mondeor,Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomhof, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff, Southdale, Booysens Reserve, Ormonde, Mondeor, Nasrec, Ophirton, Lakeview, Selvy, Evans Park, Robertsham, Winchester Hills, reuven, Ridgeway, Theta, Selby South, Aeroton, Ormonde, Baragwanath Ext 1 and Ormonde View.
In Soweto:
Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando east, Orlando west, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo, Protea north, Protea South, Dhlamini, Eldorado Park and Klipspruit West.
TimesLIVE
Power outage affects water supply to some Joburg suburbs
Theft, vandalism at Soweto power station leave parts of Joburg without water
Image: 123RF/Weerapat Kiatdumrong
Theft and vandalism at the Orlando power station in Soweto has left many areas in Joburg without water on Thursday.
In a statement, Johannesburg Water said a power failure occurred at 2am on Thursday, affecting its water infrastructure and that of Rand Water, leaving several areas in the metro without water.
“City Power technicians have been dispatched to the site and are working on resolving the power failure,” it said.
“According to City Power, initial investigations point to theft and vandalism, where the station's batteries and linkages were taken, causing feeder jumpers to be broken and bringing the station down.”
Areas receiving direct water supply from Rand Water would be “heavily affected”, said Johannesburg Water.
The entity said it is arranging alternative water supply at strategic areas like clinics, hospitals, schools, municipal offices, police stations and shopping centres.
Residents in two Johannesburg suburbs detail effects of extended power outages
It urged residents to use water sparingly as there was no expected time of when repairs would be completed.
The following areas in Randburg and Roodepoort are affected by the water outage:
Bergbron, Claremont, Delarey, Whiteridge, Roodekraans, Helderkruin, Constantia Kloof, Allens Nek, Weltevreden Park, Florida Hills, Florida north, Discovery, Selwyn, Florida Township, Horison, Horison View, Roodepoort north, Florida Park, Constantia Park, Honeydew, Zandspruit, Laser Park, Randpark Ridge, Cosmo City, Lanseria, Thabo Mbeki informal settlement, Olivedale, Sundowner, Northwold, Boskruin, Bromhof, Kya Sands, Bloubosrand, Eagle Canyon, Honeydew View, Ruimsig, Wilgeheuwel, Princess, Grobler Park, Lindhaven, Little Falls, Harveston and parts of Northriding.
In the Langlaagte/Southdale area:
Mondeor,Southgate, Meredale, Alan Manor, Eagles Nest, Southfork, Kibler Heights, Eikenhof, Lougherin A.H, Coronationville, Westbury, Claremont, Triomhof, Westdene, Newlands, Greymont, Albertskroon, Albertsville, Langlaagte, Industria, Bosmont, Riverlea, Longdale, Vrededorp, Fordsburg, Brixton, Mayfair, Cottesloe, Janhofmeyer, Rossmore, Hursthill, Montclare, Melville, Emmarentia, Auckland Park, Greenside, Westcliff, Parkview, Fairlands, Berario, Northcliff, Southdale, Booysens Reserve, Ormonde, Mondeor, Nasrec, Ophirton, Lakeview, Selvy, Evans Park, Robertsham, Winchester Hills, reuven, Ridgeway, Theta, Selby South, Aeroton, Ormonde, Baragwanath Ext 1 and Ormonde View.
In Soweto:
Pimville, Power Park, Diepkloof, Orlando east, Orlando west, Dobsonville, Naturena, Klipspruit, Meadowlands, Comptonville, Meredale, Moroka, Jabavu, Molapo, Jabulani, Tladi, Moletsane, Mofolo South, Mapetla, Zola, Zondi, Naledi, Emdeni, Mofolo north, Mofolo central, parts of Dube, Chiawelo, Protea north, Protea South, Dhlamini, Eldorado Park and Klipspruit West.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos